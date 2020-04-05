As the deadly COVID-19 pandemic grips the world, Indian police officers have come up with novel ways to spread awareness about the disease.

Cops in several Indian cities have been spotted donning cartoonishly big, goofy-looking helmets modeled to resemble the microscopic coronavirus in an effort to raise as much awareness as possible during the country’s sweeping lockdown measures.

You might need an electronic microscope to see these viruses but cops have made sure that they are hard to miss with their spiky helmets.

For example, police officers in Bangalore were spotted donning ‘corona helmets’ with short spikes while cops in Secunderabad went one step further by climbing atop horses while sporting ‘corona helmets’ to educate people on social distancing.

Police in Hyderabad were also seen handing out spike-ball helmets to their traffic cops in an effort to raise awareness.

Traffic police in Bangalore also used other ways to spread COVID-19 awareness with one officer donning a skeleton outfit and a creepy mask, along with a more blunted version of the spike helmet.

Police forces across India have been searching for new tactics to keep the country’s 1.3 billion citizens indoors, and those tactics haven’t always been positive.

As cases continue to surge in India, the authorities are making sure to exhaust every possible tactic to make people aware of the dangers of coming out of their house during the global pandemic.

