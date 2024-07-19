Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways has successfully managed and transported more than 15 lakh passengers to and from Puri during the auspicious Rath Yatra period.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources here Friday said with extensive preparations and innovative measures, Indian Railways ensured a smooth and comfortable journey for the devotees attending the festival.

It efficiently carried over 15 lakh passengers, ensuring they reached their destinations safely and comfortably during the Rath Yatra period.

To accommodate 15,000 pilgrims/devotees at a time, temporary and permanent Mela sheds were erected at Puri Railway Station, providing resting, toilet, and bathing facilities.

Special trains were operated connecting 25 districts of Odisha to and from Puri, facilitating easy access for devotees.

The Special trains were operated using an AI-based dynamic scheduling system, allowing Indian Railways to provide additional trains to high-demand destinations promptly.

Over 315 special trains were operated for the convenience of pilgrims, ensuring efficient transportation during the festival, the sources said.

The Special trains connected neighbouring states, including Visakhapatnam and Palasa in Andhra Pradesh, Jagdalpur and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Howrah/Sealdah and Malda Town in West Bengal, to Puri for the Rath Yatra.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were deployed to manage crowds at Puri Railway Station. A round-the-clock control room was established to address passenger issues and ensure smooth train operations.

Additional ticket booking counters, ATVM counters, and mobile ticket counters were provided. The UTS on Mobile App and ECoR Yatra App were launched for information related to Rath Yatra facilities.

In addition to the food plaza at Puri Railway Station, arrangements were made for selling tea, snacks, water bottles, and Janata meals. Additional food stalls were functioned at major en-route stations.

Adequate arrangements were made for ensuring uninterrupted power supply at Puri Railway Station for the continuous functioning of lights, fans, and other passenger amenities.

