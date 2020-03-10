New Delhi: The Indian Super League is in its business end and Kerala Blasters forward Bartholomew Ogbeche believes that Chennaiyin FC can definitely go the distance and bring the cup home.

“In my opinion Chennaiyin should win it. They found themselves in a position where it was improbable (to make it into the playoffs) after the first 4-5 games of the season.

“They have been lucky to make the change at the right time and get the right person in, who has been able to turn these players around, who were a shadow of themselves at the start of the league. They look unstoppable in a juggernaut. People might say they have punched above their weight if you turn back and look at how they started the season.

“I don’t see them stopping at just reaching the finals. They are going to go in with the joy and confidence and the free flowing football Owen Coyle has brought in. It is not going to be easy for them because they will come up against tough opposition but I see them going all the way,” he said during a Facebook live on the Indian Super League official page.

Asked about the quality of refereeing which has been a topic of debate, the forward said: “It is not easy being a referee. But, I have seen some improvement from last season. They are under a lot of pressure, they have to give their decisions spot on. When they get it wrong, it hurts me and it is not fair for them. I also think we have a part to play with that. We have to help them because they get a lot of stick when decisions go wrong. There has been progress in terms of last season but there is a lot to be done.”

The former World Cup star also feels that there are quite a few Indian players in the league who have been impressive with their display.

“I am looking forward to watching Anirudh Thapa and Prabir Das in the final. Indian players have made great strides this season. I have seen Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh grow as players this season in front of me. Of course, they are yet to fulfil their potential. For someone outside Kerala Blasters, I have to go for Suresh (Singh Wangjam) from Bengaluru FC. For me, he has been the most promising youngster of the season,” he pointed.

As for the Golden Boot, Ogbeche backs Roy Krishna to bag it. “Roy for me, I knew it was not going to be easy for me at the start of the season. I tipped Ferran Corominas to go ahead, second was going to be Roy Krishna. He is in the front seat now and looks pretty much to get the Golden Boot as Krishna is ahead of Valskis,” he signed off.

(IANS)