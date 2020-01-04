Indian tourists can be found in every nook and cranny of the globe. Recently, a video surfaced on social media featuring a group of Indians involved in a heated argument with a Singaporean bus driver allegedly over carrying extra luggage.

Shot at the Hotel Park Royal, Kitchener Road, located close to the Mustafa Centre in Little India, the video will surely embarrass you as an Indian. Local media reports have confirmed that the group involved in the commotion was indeed from India.

In a 13-seater van, the group allegedly insisted on carrying extra luggage including a wheelchair. The driver, a female, warned them against overloading the vehicle and requested the passengers to not carry anything beyond their prescribed limit as overloading a vehicle could cause serious accidents.

In a video shared by ‘All Singapore Stuff’, Thursday afternoon, the group can be seen bullying the driver after she raised safety concerns before their planned journey.

Tour bus baggage load argument <Reader's Contribution by Lim>Singapore driver bullied by Tour Group for refusing load extra luggage on 13 seater … then they brought another wheel chair to put on top of luggage … driver refused as it is dangerous for passengers sitting inside due to sudden brake can drop.. but family started shouting at driver. This what's happened.. All Singapore Stuff ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಬುಧವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 1, 2020

“Singapore driver bullied by Tour Group for refusing load extra luggage on 13 seater … then they brought another wheel chair to put on top of luggage … driver refused as it is dangerous for passengers sitting inside due to sudden brake can drop.. but family started shouting at driver. This what’s happened..(sic),” read the text accompanying the Facebook post.

According to another report, the staff at Hotel Park Royal confirmed the news of incident which took in their premises. The staff, speaking to a local media outlet, said that they tried their best to pacify the irate family who were ganging up on the driver.

The staff assured the touring family that another, larger vehicle has been arranged for them that could accommodate the extra luggage that they were carrying. The family allegedly also exchanged heated words with the driver as they vacated the 13-seater van.

PNN