Aden (Yemen): An India-flagged cargo vessel sank after being attacked by an explosives-laden boat in the Red Sea off Yemen’s western coast.

Yemeni forces rescued 14 crew members; 13 of them are Indian sailors, while one is from Yemen, Xinhua News Agency reported

The government-affiliated National Resistance Forces (NRF) said in a statement that coast guard and naval units carried out a joint operation for the crew of the vessel Faize Noore Oliya after it was attacked about 13 nautical miles south of the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah.

The statement did not specify when the attack occurred.

All 14 people aboard were rescued and taken to safety, the statement said, adding that they received medical assistance and no casualties were reported.

The NRF blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for the attack, while the Houthis have yet to comment.

Last month, a Saudi company-owned tanker was attacked and caught fire while sailing in the Red Sea, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an official source at Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA).

The source said the attack caused a consequent fire at the ship’s bow and all crew members aboard the vessel, Encelia, were safe. Relevant authorities in the Gulf country have taken all necessary measures to secure the vessel and its crew, and protect the marine environment, it said.

According to a United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advisory, the attack occurred about 70 nautical miles (130 km) southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia, in the southern Red Sea.

In a statement aired July 23, Yemen’s Houthi group said it had attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, identified as Encelia and Layla, using “ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones,” claiming that the vessels had violated its recently announced maritime restrictions.

The group had announced a maritime ban on Saudi-linked vessels earlier, citing what it described as Saudi Arabia’s long-running blockade on areas under its control.