Would you date someone with opposing political views? As per a leading dating app, more women want their partners to share their political beliefs. It also said that a staggering 82 per cent of users in India say that voting is very important to them.

Dating app OkCupid, which uses questions to match users, said that the majority of its users – almost 60 per cent – find voting so important that they want some kind of penalty for people who do not vote.

While OkCupid’s millennial users are politically aware and willing to support any cause that they feel strongly about, politics or political leanings are definitely not a deal-breaker when it comes to matters of the heart, OkCupid said.

Do its users enjoy discussing politics? 62 per cent of OkCupid users do not.

While many are open to dating someone who has a strong political inclination for the right or left wings as long as it’s not violent, almost 1 in four people would not even think about it.

The app also revealed that when it comes to dating a person, women care more about what their partner’s political leanings than men do. “54 per cent of women would like to match with partners who share their political beliefs whereas only 21 per cent men care.”

“OKCupid is designed to only introduce you to people who care about the same things as you. We’ve found that millennials across the world, and especially in India have strong opinions – some are deal breakers in relationships. Over the past few months, conversations around politics, CAA and NRC have taken center stage in the minds and social lives of Indians,” Melissa Hobley, CMO, OkCupid told IANS.

“We introduced questions on the app including 3 on CAA and NRC particularly, asking users their political deal breakers. If voting, politics and current events affect you and you want to match with people who share your beliefs, the algorithm will make sure to introduce you to such people only,” Hobley added.

(IANS)