Northampton: Indian women’s cricket team lost to England by 18 runs under DLS method in the opening T20 International after their bowlers failed to keep England batters Natalie Sciver (55 off 27 balls, 8x4s, 1X6) and Amy Jones (43 off 27 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) in check.

England women powered to 177 for seven in 20 overs on Saturday night before putting India on the back-foot by removing opener Shafali Verma for a duck in the first over of the innings. A partnership of 44 between the other opener Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol put India back on track but two quick wickets — of Smriti (29) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1) — set them back. The match was called off after 8.4 overs due to rain with the Indians struggling to make a match of it.

Natalie, who also picked the wicket of Smriti, was given the Player of the Match award.

The two teams play the second T20I at Hove on Sunday while the third and final T20 will be played at Chelmsford Wednesday.

India have already lost the ODI series 1-2 while the one-off Test ended in a draw as India’s tailenders staved off a defeat.

Brief scores: England Women 177/7 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 55, Amy Jones 43, Shikha Pandey 3/22) beat India Women 54/3 in 8.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 29, Harleen Deol 17 not out)