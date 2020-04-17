New Delhi: The Indian women’s hockey team Friday launched a fun fitness challenge to raise funds for families of migrant labourers. The lives of the migrant workers have been severely affected by the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rani Rampal’s explanation

The 18-day challenge aims to raise money through crowd-funding to feed at least 1000 families. It also encouraging people to adapt to an active lifestyle during the nationwide lockdown that has been extended till May 3.

“…every day we are reading in the newspapers and social media about so many people struggling for food. So we decided to do something to help these people as a team,” captain Rani Rampal said in a Hockey India (HI) press release.

“We thought an online fitness challenge would be the best way to do it. This way, we can also urge people to stay active during the nationwide lockdown. Through this initiative, our goal is to raise enough funds to feed at least 1000 families,” Rani Rampal added.

Proceeds from the fund

The money from the crowd-funding effort will be donated to a Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation. The proceeds will be used to provide basic necessities for patients at various locations, migrant workers and slum dwellers. Apart from providing food/dry ration, the fund will also be used to provide sanitary kits that will include soaps and hand sanitisers.

Fitness challenge game

The challenge will see members of the Indian women’s hockey team members come up with fitness tasks. Among them would be burpees, lunges, squats to spider-man pushups, pogo hops and more.

Each day, a player will give a new challenge and tag 10 people on her social media handles to take up the challenge. If someone takes up the challenge he/she will have to donate Rs 100 for the cause.

“Every day, we will give a fun new challenge that can be done by anybody. Those who take up the challenge can donate Rs 100 or more to the fundraiser. We really hope people support us in this cause,” vice-captain Savita said.

“All of us in the Indian team come from poor economic backgrounds. We have seen days when we have struggled for food and other basics. Today we are in a position to help and we want to ensure poor people get basics like food and sanitary kits,” added Savita.

Hardships poor people face

Rani agreed with Savita’s opinion. “A few days back when I was talking to my father he said something which touched me. He said ‘if you did not play hockey and lift us from poverty we also would have been struggling for food’. His comment broke my heart,” Rani said.

“Everyone in the team has faced poverty. We know the pain of not getting food. Its hockey which has made our lives comfortable, but not everyone is this fortunate. So we decided to do something for the migrant leaders and their families.

Rani’s father worked as a cart-puller in Shahbad Markanda, Haryana.

