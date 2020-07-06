New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government’s handling of COVID-19.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief also tweeted a clip which included portions from the PM’s addresses to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

Future HBS case studies on failure:

1. Covid19.

2. Demonetisation.

3. GST implementation. pic.twitter.com/fkzJ3BlLH4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2020

The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.

Gandhi’s attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

