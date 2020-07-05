New Delhi: The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 contagion across the country have reached past 4 lakh Sunday, taking the recovery rate to 60.77 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at present the number of active cases in the country are 2,44,814 , while recoveries have reached to 4,09,082 , that are 1,64,268 more than that of the active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 14856 patients have become COVID free, however, on the other hand for the past three days, around 20,000 people on an average have contracted the virus daily.

The testing facility has also been increased in the country with the number of COVID labs reaching 1100, after 13 such were added in the past one day, further speeding up the testing.

As per the ICMR, till Saturday 9,78,9066 samples have so far been tested for the virus across the nation.

The highest recovery rate in the country is of Chandigarh at 85.9 per cent, followed by Ladakh at 82.2 per cent, then Uttarakhand with 80.9 per cent , Chhattisgarh 80.6 per cent , Rajasthan 80.1 per cent, Mizoram 79.3 per cent, Tripura 77.7 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 76.9 per cent, Jharkhand 74.2 per cent and Bihar with 74.2 per cent.

UNI