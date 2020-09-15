New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 78.28 per cent. So far a total of 38,59,399 people have recuperated, exceeding the active cases of coronavirus by 28,69,338 as on date. This information was given by the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday. Currently there are 9,90,061 active cases of COVID-19 in India. It comprises 20.08 per cent of the total caseload, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8.00 am.

Close to half (48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states – Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The ministry said that Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala and Telangana contribute close to a quarter (24.4 per cent) of the active cases.

“Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 60.35 per cent of the total active cases. These states are also reporting close to 60 per cent (59.42 pc) of the total recovered patients,” the ministry highlighted.

Also read: India has ‘best’ COVID-19 recovery rate, lowest mortality rate, claims Harsh Vardhan

In the last 24 hours there have been 1,054 COVID-19 fatalities. Nearly 69 per cent of these deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

More than 37 per cent of cumulative deaths reported so far in India are from Maharashtra (29,894 deaths).The state reported 34.44 per cent of deaths in the last 24 hours (363 deaths), the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 49,30,236 with 83,809 people testing positive in a day. The death toll climbed to 80,776.