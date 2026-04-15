New Delhi: The country’s merchandise exports dropped 7.44 per cent to USD 38.92 billion in March, according to government data released Wednesday.

Imports too dipped by 6.51 per cent to USD 59.59 billion last year from USD 63.75 billion recorded in the year-ago month, reflecting disruptions in major trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in West Asia.

The country’s trade deficit stood at USD 20.67 billion during the month under review.

Briefing the media on the trade data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the country’s exports are doing well despite challenges.

He said the country’s exports of goods and services rose 4.22 pc to USD 860 bn during the 2025-26 financial year.

The country’s merchandise exports during April-March 2025-26 went up 1 per cent to USD 441.78 billion from USD 437.7 billion. Imports also increased to USD 774.98 billion during the period from USD 721.2 billion in 2024-25.

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Services exports are estimated at USD 418.31 billion in 2025-26, the commerce secretary said.

Due to the war involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28, India’s exports to the Middle East region fell 57.95 per cent in March, Agrawal said, adding that total imports from that region also declined by 51.64 per cent last month.

The commerce secretary also said that the free trade agreement between India and the UK may come into force next month.

PTI