New Delhi: Total energy generation from India’s nuclear power plants was 45,855 million units (MU) in 2022-23; 47,971 MU in 2023-24; and 56,681 MU in 2024-25, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the country currently has an installed nuclear power capacity of 8,780 megawatts (MW) from 24 nuclear power plants, excluding the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-Unit 1.

Eighteen nuclear power reactors with a total capacity of 13,600 MW are to be implemented. This consists of 10 nuclear reactors that are under construction (including a 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor or PFBR) and eight reactors under pre-project activities.

Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited is currently commissioning a 500 MW PFBR project at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu. The government has accorded approval to carry out pre-project activities for the 2×500 MW twin unit of fast breeder reactor 1 and 2 project at Kalpakkam, Singh said.

On attaining the first criticality of PFBR, the government will be approached for financial sanction of fast breeder reactors 1 and 2, the minister added.