Caracas: India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission in Venezuela, Operation Amistad, concluded Monday with the Army Field Hospital being closed after serving the people of Venezuela following twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 June 24 that claimed over 3,300 lives and caused widespread destruction across the country.

“Operation Amistad – The Army Field Hospital closed this afternoon. The medical team has won over the hearts and minds of the Venezuelan people during their week of operations,” the Embassy of India in Caracas wrote on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Army Field Hospital provided timely medical assistance to the people of the country following the disaster.

“The Army Field Hospital concluded its operations in Venezuela. Over the past week, the Army Field Hospital touched several lives and provided timely medical assistance,” the MEA wrote on X.

Many survivors and their families expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the treatment and care extended by the Indian personnel at the hospital.

Several videos shared by the MEA on X showed people praising the Indian medical team and thanking them for providing medical assistance.

A woman, whose son was receiving treatment at the Army Field Hospital, expressed gratitude to India and Indian medical professionals.

“My name is Lizzet Rodriguez, the mother of Anthony Aguilarte, brought him here to the Indian medical team’s field hospital because of a fractured femur, so that he could receive successful treatment from this outstanding team. I would like to thank the Government of India for providing support to the Venezuelan people during this tragedy that we are experiencing. Thank you once again to India and to its wonderful team of doctors and interpreters,” she said.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, visited the field hospital set up by India and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Venezuela.

“Operation Friendship, carried out by our sister nation of India, has established a hospital centre at the Caracas Racetrack that provides comprehensive and high-quality care to all those affected by the tragedy of the double seismic event. We had the opportunity to tour the facility and witness this moving demonstration of solidarity, alongside the Ambassador of India to Venezuela, P.K. Ashok Babu. On behalf of the Bolivarian Government and the people of Venezuela, we express our most sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of India, especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for extending a helping hand to those who have suffered as a result of this calamity,” Minister Gil wrote on X.