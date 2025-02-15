India is known as the land of Jugaad, where creative solutions are found for every problem in unique ways.

Videos of unusual inventions often go viral on social media, and a similar video is currently making rounds online. People are calling it Ghoda Gaadi (Horse Van).

In the viral video, a van with a BMW logo is attached to a horse. A person can be seen opening the door and sitting inside the van, after which the horse starts moving. The vehicle, resembling an Omni van, has left people amused, and the video is gaining significant attention on social media.

People are reacting humorously to this Jugaad BMW horse carriage. One user commented, “This talent should not leave the country.” Another wrote, “The fun of a horse carriage without sunlight, amazing!” A third user remarked, “These people are very dangerous.”

Someone curiously asked, “Where do you get such unique ideas from?” While another expressed concern, “Such a heavy van has been loaded onto the horse, have some mercy on it.” One witty comment read, “Donkey riding a horse.”

The video continues to entertain social media users with its bizarre yet creative innovation.