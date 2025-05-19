The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to pull out of all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, citing tensions with Pakistan and objecting to the ACC being headed by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was appointed ACC president earlier this year.

A BCCI source said India cannot participate in a tournament led by a sitting Pakistani minister, reflecting what they described as the prevailing public sentiment.

“We have verbally informed the ACC of our withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup,” the senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.

India’s stance places the Men’s Asia Cup — scheduled to be hosted in India this September — in jeopardy. The event, which includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, may be postponed or scrapped altogether.

Without India, the Asia Cup loses significant commercial appeal. Most major sponsors of international cricket events are Indian companies, and the much-anticipated India-Pakistan fixtures draw the highest television ratings.

Sony Pictures Networks India acquired Asia Cup broadcast rights for eight years in 2024 in a deal worth $170 million. Any disruption to the tournament schedule could force a renegotiation of the contract.

ACC revenue is shared equally among its five full members — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan — with each receiving 15 per cent. Remaining funds are distributed among associate and affiliate members.

India’s participation in the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2024 ICC Champions Trophy, both hosted by Pakistan, was also marked by political tension. In both instances, India insisted on hybrid models and played its matches in neutral venues — Sri Lanka and Dubai, respectively. India won both tournaments, while Pakistan failed to reach the finals.

