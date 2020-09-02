Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed Wednesday in Pakistani firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. This information was given by defence sources here Wednesday. This was second such incident in the past four days. Earlier August 30, another JCO was killed in Nowshera sector of the district.

“Subedar Rajesh Kumar made the supreme sacrifice in the Rajouri sector this morning,” a defence spokesman said. Subedar Kumar hailed from the Kalichpur Kalota village of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. His mortal remains would be taken Thursday morning to his hometown from Rajouri,” the spokesman added.

Earlier, the defence sources said Pakistani troops opened fire at forward posts in Keri sector, drawing a retaliation from the Indian Army.

The JCO was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to injuries, the sources said. They added Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but exact details were not known yet.

