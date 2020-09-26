Bhawanipatana: Indravati Upper Hydropower Generation project of the OHPC had been made functional at Mukhiguda under Jaypatna block of Kalahandi 21 years ago, but thousands of people in this district were deprived of electricity since then. Ironically, many villages under this block have no power supply.

Now, their dream will be realized soon, as the energy department has decided to provide electricity to 25,000 left-out people in the first phase from the project.

This has reportedly been successful due to the continuous efforts of Junagarh MLA and energy minister Dibyashankar Mishra.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Mishra at OHPC conference hall at Mukhiguda.

The minister held discussions with officials of the OHPC on how to provide electricity to the people of Kalahandi.

Officials revealed that the process in this regard has been completed.

In the first phase, 25,000 people in Jaypatna block will be provided electricity from five 33/12 KV grids under 220/132/33 KV grid at Banore.

In the next phase, people in Junagarh, Dharmagarh, Golamunda blocks will get the benefit.

The energy minister said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the grid connectivity through video conferencing.

He also said the state government has been working to develop Kalahandi into a leading district.

“Over 1.5 lakh people will get electricity if electricity supply from UIHP is ensured in a phased manner,” he added. He later visited the 220/132/33 KV power grid at Banore

It may be noted here that people living in 16 villages in the cut-off areas of Indravati reservoir are deprived of basic amenities. There are no power supply, drinking water, communication, health and education facilities in these villages under Thuamul Rampur block.

97 villages (44 from undivided Koraput district and 53 from Kalahandi) were affected and 32,530.87 acres acquired by displacing 17,000 people for construction of the dam. Displacement was carried out in four phases – 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1992. Scores of people did not want to leave their villages in the hilly area of Indravati reservoir.

PNN