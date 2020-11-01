Bhadrak: The state government had made an attempt to push industrialization on the outskirts of Bhadrak between 1985 and 1990. It attracted entrepreneurs by allotting houses and plots at Rahanaja. IDCO had made all efforts to boost industriliasation there. However, 31 years have passed though, these efforts have apparently gone futile in the area.

The government has envisioned Bhadrak as the new industrial corridor in the state.

According to reports, in mid-eighties, IDCO had allotted land to 21 industrialists to set up industrial units. The industrial estate was planned on 20 acres and 700 decimal of land. IDCO had made a provision of roads, water, electricity, houses, telephone and other facilities.

It had generated a lot of hopes among locals for scope of employment and ancillary business activities in the areas. However, lamented that, not a single industry has become a reality till date. All that is found here now are either auto garages or marble shops. The dream of industrilaisation vanished over years.

The place has lost its identity amid overgrown bushes and wild creepers all over.

Landed properties worth crores of rupees given for industries are lying unutlised. The place, tagged in government records as industrial estate, has turned out to be a haven for criminals while the industries department is doing very little to give impetus to the long awaited industrialisation.

Locals lamented that even the district administration has not reviewed which industrial units have been functioning there. It has not even looked into the causes leading to the stalemate in industrialsation at Rahanja.

Even though industrialisation around Dhamara is gradually gathering pace after the port was set up, Rahanja industrial estate, set up three decades ago, has been pushed to the backburners.

“Had some industries been set up, scores of people would be benefitting and development of the area would have been quite different,” some conscious citizens said.

It was also alleged that some people have taken land worth crores of rupees from the government on subsidized rates years ago, apart from taking loans from banks in the name of industries, but nothing has happened in reality at the place.

When asked about the miserable condition of the industrial estate, Collector Gyanaranjan Das said the issue will be reviewed and necessary steps will be taken in this direction.

