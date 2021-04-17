Bhubaneswar: With the imposition of weekend shutdown and night curfew in many urban pockets of Odisha, the state government Saturday made it clear that economic activities will continue during the Covid countermeasures.

Weekend (Saturday & Sunday) shutdown has been imposed in all urban areas of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. Similarly, night curfew has been imposed in urban areas all across the state.

In a message, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra has clarified that all industries and related activities will continue without any restriction during night curfew and weekend shutdown. All industries have been directed to put adequate provisions for checking the Covid infection in their work places and campuses.

According to government order, all industrial units and factories have been allowed to function during the shutdowns and curfew period. All construction activities and movement of goods have been allowed.

Dhabas along the highways and major roads have been permitted for takeaway only so that the drivers and other staffers of good carriers can get food.

Similarly, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, veterinary services and allied activities including paddy procurement at Mandis have been allowed to continue in the 10 districts during the weekend shutdown.