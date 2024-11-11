Sharjah: Bangladesh will be without their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan owing to a groin injury. The three-match series is tied at 1-1 after Bangladesh bounced back with a 68-run win in the second game in Sharjah.

Moreover, Shanto is likely to miss the first Test against West Indies as he will take at least two weeks to recover from the injury. He sustained the injury while fielding in the second game that forced him to leave the field at one point with Mehidy Hasan taking up the responsibility of leading the side.

“Due to a groin injury Najmul is not playing the last game against Afghanistan,” BCB chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain told Cricbuzz Monday.

Shanto was the top run-getter in the second ODI with a knock of 76 runs as Bangladesh posted a total of 252/7 in 50 overs which they defended successfully to level the series.

As per the report, a BCB official said that the medical team will decide whether Najmul will travel with the team to the West Indies or return home for further assessment.

“He (Najmul) is unlikely to be available for the opening Test against West Indies and now we have to see whether he should come back for rehabilitation or go with the team to West Indies. The decision will be taken by our medical team,” said the official.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will take the leadership role in the final match of the series on Monday. Previously, Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out of the last two ODIs after injuring his finger in the series opener. He was also ruled of the West Indies Tests.