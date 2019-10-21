Bhubaneswar: The Odisha judokas who had a narrow shave in Imphal, Manipur returned to the city here Monday. The bus they were travelling in met with an accident en route to Dimapur from Imphal. Twenty of the Odia judokas travelling in the bus suffered injuries.

As per reports, the players were on their way to Dimapur from Imphal after taking part in the National Sub-junior and Cadet Judo Championships. Sources said that most of the players were asleep when the driver of the bus lost control over his vehicle and it turned turtle around 20 kilometres away from Dimapur.

The players suffered received multiple injuries in the accident, but none very serious. The locals in the area rescued the judokas and got them admitted to a hospital nearby. A few judokas suffered from collar bone and spinal cord injuries, while one sustained a fractured hand.

PNN