Bolangir: The death of an inmate inside the Bolangir District Jail Saturday triggered protests by family members, who alleged that the incident was a case of murder rather than suicide.

The deceased was identified as Bhishmadeb, alias Gopal Sahu, 37, a resident of Kushang village under Bolangir Sadar police station limits. Jail authorities said he was found hanging inside the jail premises early in the morning, reportedly using his towel.

Sahu had been arrested in 2021 for murdering his wife and was convicted by a court in 2023, which sentenced him to life imprisonment. After the body was sent for post-mortem examination at the district headquarters hospital, the inmate’s family members rejected the suicide claim and alleged that he had been killed inside the jail.

Demanding justice, the family placed the body in front of the District Collector’s office and staged a protest, saying they would not end the agitation until a proper investigation was conducted. Jail Superintendent Umashankar Majhi said an inquiry into the incident has been initiated.

Additional Tehsildar Bishwambar Panda later reached the protest site and held discussions with the family in the presence of police officials. He provided Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross fund as immediate assistance and assured the family that the case would be investigated as per the law. Following the assurance from the administration, the family members eventually withdrew their protest.