Khaira: “We were in a state of fear and apprehension when we were brought to the quarantine centre set up on the premises of Nahang UP School. Some days later, our fear was disappeared and we started to consider the centre as if it was our home away from home,” said an inmate of a quarantine centre at the time of leaving the centre after spending seven days.

As many as 15 returnee migrants including a 21-day-old baby and ten-year-old boy were quarantined in the Nahang UP School centre under Khaira block in Balasore district. As they completed their seven-day stay in the centre, Saturday Nahang panchayat sarpanch Rajashree Das bid them a tearful adieu amidst an emotionally charged atmosphere.

Das reached the centre in the morning. She distributed sweets among the inmates. Then she gave a tree, a Gita, a mask and a rose to each of the inmates. There were arrangements to drop them at their respective houses.

Das said she had given them a tree and a Gita because the tree will not only help keep the environment salubrious but also keep them reminding about the centre. And the holy book will make the rest of their life easy.

And the inmates observed the sarpanch took all pains to make our stay trouble-free and enjoyable.

Apart from the inmates, the ASHA activist, security guards and the ones engaged to keep the centre neat and clean were also felicitated.

Among others, ex-sarpanch Rabindra Nayak, naib sarpanch Prashant Kumar Jena and some others were also present at the centre when the inmates were leaving the centre for their home.