Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old student from Sikha-O-Anushandhan (SOA) University from the city has devised a low cost Ultra Violet (UV) sanitisation machine to sanitise several household items during the COVID 19 outbreak.

Abhishek Mohapatra is a third year student of BSc (Agriculture) from the institute and an innovation enthusiast. In the past too he has manufactured several COVID preventine items at his home when the city was struggling to get it in the market.

Mohapatra claims that the UV machines available in laboratories, brought from the market are costly and available at a price of Rs 30,000. The young wizard now plans to make the technology available in as low as Rs 1000 per piece or closer to that.

“I had always been experimenting with my ideas to develop solutions. COVID 19 posed a new challenge to me. I have now developed a UV sanitisation machine which can sanitise things like mobile, notes, glasses and other things which we find tough to sanitize with disinfects,” he told Orissa POST.

Mohapatra said that the product is in the final stage of production and within this week it would be ready. The student innovator now wants to take the technology to the masses too. “My main aim is to give the technology to all at affordable rates. I have planned to meet the industry people and the government to boosting the production of the product to help others,”

Abhishek has used a box, a sensor and other required materials to prepare the low cost UV sanitisation machine when the threat of COVID infection looms large in the state in the light of more cases.

The student however has not only confined himself to the UV machine. In the past he has also developed portable table strap size disposable soaps to reduce the burden of taking whole hard soap or liquid shops to the office or market.

He used discarded medicine straps, aluminium sheets and pieces of soap to make hygienic several short pills of shops to use it outside to ensure hygiene. “The advantage of this was ease of carrying it and hygiene. Many of my friends liked the ideas and asked for more details from me,”

The student also recently started preparing his own bottle of sanitiser with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended norms. He used 80% alcohol and combination of glycerine, hydrogen peroxide and others.

