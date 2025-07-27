Chilika: INS Chilka commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas with solemn reverence to honour the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War of 1999.

A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the War Memorial.

Commodore B Deepak Aneel, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha), laid the wreath on behalf of all ranks.

The ceremony stood as a poignant reminder of the bravery displayed during Operation Vijay and inspired the next generation of sea warriors to uphold the proud legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

PNN