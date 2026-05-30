Bhubaneswar: Odisha has played a key role in the White Revolution and there is a need for dedicated efforts to enhance milk production, expand market reach and introduce innovative dairy products, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) Minister Gokulananda Mallik said Friday.

Chairing a review meeting of Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) at its office in Saheed Nagar area here, Mallik said OMFED has emerged as a trusted symbol of quality, purity and taste among consumers while strengthening the economic condition of lakhs of dairy farmers across Odisha.

“Odisha has played a significant role in the White Revolution,” said Mallik, who also holds the MSME portfolio. He said there was a “need for dedicated efforts towards enhancing milk production, expanding market reach, introducing innovative dairy products and implementing effective management reforms”.

Mallik emphasised that the state government remains committed to making Odisha self-reliant in milk and milk products.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of various programmes and projects undertaken by OMFED, including issues relating to milk cooperative societies, dairy plants, milk procurement systems and infrastructure upgradation. He directed officials to ensure timely resolution of operational challenges and accelerate developmental activities.

OMFED recorded a turnover of Rs 1,036.82 crore during 2025-26, the highest in its history. It achieved a historic milestone by earning a net profit of Rs 10.23 crore during the financial year, officials said. F&ARD department Com missioner-cum-Secretary Prem Chandra Chaudhary highlighted the department’s continued commitment to the welfare of dairy farmers.

He said new dairy plants with capacities of 50,000 litres at Sonepur and 30,000 litres at Tangi have been established to strengthen milk processing infrastructure in the state. Chaudhary further said 1,061 new milk cooperative societies have been registered during the last two years, significantly expanding the dairy cooperative network in Odisha.

OMFED Managing Director Vijay Amruta Kulange presented the future road map of the state’s apex dairy body and stressed adopting a hassle-free milk procurement system, increasing milk production and ensuring economic prosperity for nearly 3.28 lakh dairy farmers by 2030. He also emphasised achieving self-sufficiency in milk and milk products.

Under Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, 21 new milk chilling centres have been established across the state to strengthen cold-chain infrastructure. At present, OMFED procures around 6.70 lakh litres of milk daily from nearly 3.24 lakh farmers through 4,455 milk cooperative societies.

Among others, OMFED president Kishore Chandra Pradhani and office-bearers of various milk unions attended the review meeting.