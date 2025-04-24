New Delhi: The Indian Navy announced Thursday that its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, has successfully intercepted and neutralised a fast, low-flying missile target skimming across the sea surface. The successful test marks a significant advancement in India’s maritime defence capabilities, reinforcing the country’s operational readiness in high-stakes scenarios.

The missile test comes in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives. The attack, which took place at the Baisaran meadow, is being described as one of the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama bombing of 2019.

#IndianNavy‘s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities. Proud moment for #AatmaNirbharBharat!

Compounding the tense atmosphere, Pakistan has issued a maritime advisory announcing its plan to conduct a surface-to-surface missile test from the Karachi coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) between April 24 and 25. Indian defence sources told news agency ANI that national security and intelligence agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance in light of the developments.

Meanwhile, the Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, raising fresh concerns over cross-border terrorism.

In a strong diplomatic response to the attack and the escalating regional tension, India has initiated a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, termination of SAARC visa exemptions, and revocation of visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals.

Further, under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), Pakistani citizens currently residing in India have been instructed to leave the country within 48 hours.

PNN