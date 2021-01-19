Hyderabad: He has been inspired by actor Sonu Sood’s goodwill gestures during tough times. A swimmer who saved several people from drowning in the historic Hussainsagar Lake here, started Tuesday the ‘Sonu Sood Ambulance Service’. Shiva, a swimmer, said he saved over 100 people from being drowned in the lake when they attempted suicide. So people have started referring to him as ‘Tank Bund Shiva’ for his brave acts. After noticing his selfless deeds people started giving him donations. Shiva however, saved the money and an ambulance. He named it after Sonu Sood.

“People have donated money to me for my family. But I spent that amount to purchase an ambulance. I named the ambulance as ‘Sonu Sood Ambulance Service’ because I was inspired by his good work,” Shiva said.

Sonu was in the city recently. He launched the free ambulance service and praised Shiva for his work. He said more ‘heroes’ like Shiva are needed to help the society.

“I feel privileged that I came for this ambulance inauguration. All thanks to Shiva. I have heard a lot about him. I know he has been saving lives and helping people. We need more Shivas (people like him) in our society so everyone should come forward and help others,” Sonu told reporters.

This ambulance service will also save many lives, the actor said. He added the pandemic (coronavirus) has taught so much that in emergencies everyone has to come forward like a family and help others. “I feel happy that this (ambulance service) will also help a lot of needy people and help save many lives,” Sonu said.

Shiva, has been living near Tank Bund for the past over two decades. He started rescuing people who jump into the lake to commit suicide. He started this selfless act following death of his younger brother by drowning in another lake. He has also been helping the police in retrieving bodies from lakes,a police official said.