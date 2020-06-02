Kendrapara: The Kendrapara district administration increased Tuesday the period of mandatory institutional quarantine to 14 days from one week. This decision was taken amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said.

Migrant returnees in rural areas of Odisha are placed under seven-day institutional quarantine and another week of home isolation. In urban areas, a 14-day home quarantine is mandatory.

“The institutional quarantine period is increased. The administration has received complaints of violation of home quarantine by migrant workers from other states,” said Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said.

Kendrapara district recorded 13 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. It took the tally of coronavirus infected patients to 152. Of the fresh cases, 12 were reported from quarantine centres, while one tested positive in a containment zone.

Kendrapara had witnessed Monday the highest single-day spike with 50 positive cases.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the disease, the district administration has placed the Kansara gram panchayat under containment zone. Verma, however, allayed fears of community transmission in the district.

The district administration has readied 46,892 beds in 1,164 temporary health camps spread across 249 gram panchayats of the district. Authorities are expecting more returnees from various parts of the country, said Verma.

So far, around 22,000 migrant workers besides professionals, students, patients and pilgrims have returned to the district.

PNN & Agencies