A video going viral on social media has left many people shocked. Shared on X, the clip shows a son claiming that despite paying an annual premium of Rs 50,000 for his mother’s health insurance, he was unable to receive the policy benefits when they were needed most.

According to the video, the man’s mother was diagnosed with a serious illness. Believing the insurance policy would provide financial support during the crisis, he approached the insurer to settle the claim. However, he alleges that the experience turned out to be disappointing and distressing. His account of what happened at the insurer’s office has now become a major talking point online.

In the clip, he claims he was made to wait for hours and that his claim was eventually rejected. He further alleges that an agent told him, “You didn’t take the policy after asking us.” The video has triggered widespread debate on social media over whether merely having health insurance is sufficient or whether the real struggle begins at the time of filing a claim.

🚨 एक बेटा अपनी मां के इलाज के लिए हर साल ₹50,000 प्रीमियम भरता रहा भरोसा था कि जरूरत पर साथ मिलेगा। मां बीमार हुई तो वह स्टार हेल्थ एंड एलाइड इंश्योरेंस के लखनऊ ऑफिस पहुंचा।

घंटों इंतजार कराया गया।

फिर क्लेम से इनकार।

ऊपर से एजेंट का जवाब “हमसे पूछकर पॉलिसी थोड़ी ली थी।” सवाल… pic.twitter.com/rWQNZXq4mz — खुरपेंची स्वास्थ्य (@Khurpenchhealth) February 15, 2026

The post has drawn a flood of reactions from users. One commenter wrote that insurance companies have “one job — to collect money,” accusing them of misleading customers. Another user tagged government officials and called for intervention. A third person said they had been paying nearly Rs 80,000 in premiums for eight years and feared facing a similar situation when seeking coverage for medical treatment.

The viral video has raised broader questions about whether health insurance genuinely offers protection or remains only a promise on paper. The anger, distrust and anxiety expressed by users reflect growing concerns over transparency and accountability within the insurance sector.