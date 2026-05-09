Bhubaneswar: Intensify field-level supervision, conduct regular awareness and outreach camps, improve inter-departmental coordination, and ensure quality and time-bound implementation of all departmental programmes, ordered the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth to District Social Security Officers (DSSOs) Friday.

Vashishth chaired a district-level review meeting of DSSOs at Lok Seva Bhawan to assess the implementation and progress of various social security and welfare schemes across the state.

The meeting focused on assessing implementation status, identifying field-level bottlenecks, and strengthening service delivery mechanisms.

The principal secretary emphasised accurate beneficiary identification, timely disbursement of benefits, and effective grievance redressal to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficient public service delivery.

During the review meeting, detailed discussions were held on multiple agenda points, including Action Taken Reports (ATR) on previous meeting decisions, vacancy positions under NSAP and MBPY, pendency of NFBS applications, Marriage Incentive Scheme implementation, district-wise pendency of applications, pending Banishree cases, scholarship and UDID application status, and BBSA district-wise camp holding and pendency status.

The meeting also reviewed district-wise stock position versus distribution, Children with Disability survey status, registration under the RPwD Act, and pending issues related to Infrastructure Integrated Complexes (IICs), Old Age Homes (OAHs), Halfway Homes, RTCs, SAHAYA Gruha, Beggar Rehabilitation Centres, NAPDDR/NMBA, and implementation of the State Action Plan under the AVAY Scheme and ELDERLINE services.

A training session on social media usability and awareness was also organised for the participating officers to strengthen public communication and outreach efforts.