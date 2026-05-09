Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area (Lopar) around May 12 or 13 that may trigger widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across Odisha over the next few days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources said Friday, adding that the system may further turn into a depression.

Under its influence, several parts of the state are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty surface winds over the next few days.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to occur at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts May 9.

The IMD specifically warned of thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.

A broader alert has also been issued for the following day, with rainfall and thunderstorm activity likely to affect nearly 20 districts.