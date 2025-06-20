Rayagada: At a time when the state government is encouraging inter-caste marriages and providing incentives, in an attempt to eradicate caste related discrimination and promote social integration, a shocking incident has come to the fore at Baiganaguda under Gorakhpur panchayat of Kashipur block in this district where 40 members of a tribal family had to shave their heads and perform a traditional “purification” ritual after a young woman from their family married a man from a different caste.

According to sources, the woman, belonging to an ST community, married a man from an SC community against her family’s wishes. The couple reportedly tied the knot after a love affair. Following the marriage, locals expressed strong disapproval and allegedly insisted that the woman’s family undergo a traditional cleansing ritual to “remain within the caste.” This involved sacrificing goats, chickens and pigs, and shaving the heads of all participating family members. The family is said to have complied with the demands, conducting the rituals at considerable personal expense. Kashipur BDO Bijay Soe confirmed that he is aware of the incident. He said he has instructed the block-level extension officer to visit the village and investigate the matter. “A detailed inquiry will unravel the truth behind the incident,” Soe said.