New Delhi: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been allocated Rs 33.32 crore for 2024-25 to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures, according to the interim Union Budget presented Thursday.

It was initially given Rs 92 crore in the 2023-24 Budget. However, the budgetary provision was further revised upward to Rs 110.89 crore for the ongoing fiscal.

The provision is for establishment and construction-related charged expenditure for the Lokpal, it said.

The Lokpal is the apex body to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been allocated Rs 51.31 crore for the next financial year.

The probity watchdog was given Rs 44.46 crore for 2023-24, which has been revised to Rs 47.73 crore for the ongoing fiscal.

For 2024-25, the CVC has been provided Rs 51.31 crore. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission.

