The International Condom Day is celebrated every year February 13. But do you know why it is celebrated?

The day is observed to spread awareness about safe sex.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest non-profit HIV/AIDS organization in the world, kicked off a week of awareness programs across the United States. The AHF will hand out over 1 million free condoms and provide free STD testing and HIV screenings at ICD events throughout the month of February.

“AHF is putting sexy back in safer sex. Our own brands of condoms Love and Icon send clear messages. Love is the best protection!” said AHF president Michael Weinstein. “A man can be an Icon by protecting himself and his partner.”

Since more and more people are becoming aware of the catastrophic repercussions of unprotected sex, International Condom Day will further stress the importance of protection.

As ‘#InternationalCondomDay’ trends on social media, the day also triggered a barrage of memes much to the amusements of netizens.

Here is a selection of some of the most hilarious memes that has flooded social networking platforms.