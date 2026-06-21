By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Imagine navigating the inevitable journey of growing older not as a process of decline, but as a graceful evolution of strength and vitality. As the world is celebrating International Day of Yoga today, the ancient practice continues to find renewed relevance in a rapidly ageing and increasingly stressed society. Once viewed primarily as a system of physical postures, yoga is now widely recognised as a holistic approach to health, one that nurtures the body, calms the mind and strengthens emotional resilience.

From improving mobility and balance to enhancing mental well-being and preventing lifestyle diseases, its benefits span every stage of life. Health experts, yoga practitioners, physiotherapists and psychologists agree that healthy ageing is not determined solely by genetics or medical care, but by the choices people make every day. Through mindful movement, breathwork, meditation and disciplined living, yoga offers a practical pathway to maintaining vitality, independence and quality of life well into old age.

This International Day of Yoga, experts share with Sunday POST how this time, less practice can help people add not just years to life, but life to their years. A preventive tool for lifelong health.

According to yoga teacher and fitness expert Priyanka Singh Deo, yoga supports both physical and mental well-being, making it one of the most effective practices for healthy ageing.

“Yoga helps maintain joint mobility, muscle strength, and balance, reducing the risk of falls and fractures. Breathing techniques and meditation lower stress, improve memory, reduce anxiety, and build emotional resilience,” she said. Deo noted that a regular yoga practice improves insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health, and blood pressure regulation while reducing chronic inflammation.

For older adults, she recommends gentle practices such as Sukshma Vyayama, Chair Yoga, Anulom Vilom, and Yoga Nidra. Calling yoga a preventive health tool, she noted that many senior citizens she has trained have regained mobility, improved their balance and sleep quality, and reduced their dependence on medication for lifestyle-related ailments. “

Yoga is a long-term investment in health. Even 20 minutes of daily practice can build the strength, flexibility, and stress-management skills that benefit people throughout their lives,” she added.

The power of everyday choices: Yoga instructor Sasmita Patanaik believes healthy ageing is shaped by the choices people make every day. “There is a simple way to understand life through three letters—B, C, and D. B stands for Birth, D for Death, and C for the Choices we make in between. Those choices determine whether we age healthily or unhealthily,” she said.

Patanaik emphasised that ageing is a lifelong process, and yoga provides a roadmap through three essential pillars: nutrition, movement, and mindset. “A balanced diet nourishes the body, yoga postures maintain strength and flexibility, and pranayama improves lung function while reducing stress,” she explained. She added that yogic values such as contentment, self-discipline, and mindful living help build emotional resilience and foster a positive outlook. “Ageing is inevitable, but how we age is largely influenced by our choices. Yoga helps us add life to our years,” she said.

A way of life For Yoga Acharya Pramod Kumar, yoga extends far beyond physical postures. “Yoga is a science and art of harmonising the body, mind, and spirit. It improves flexibility, strength, and balance while reducing stress and anxiety,” he said. He highlighted yoga’s emphasis on disciplined living, which includes healthy eating habits, proper rest, hydration, and mental clarity.

Quoting the Yoga Sutras of Maharshi Patanjali, Kumar referred to Atha Yo ganushasanam (Yoga is a path of discipline) and Yogash Chitta Vritti Nirodhah (Yoga is the calming of the fluctuations of the mind). “These teachings reflect yoga’s true purpose—creating balance between body and mind, and enabling a healthier, more peaceful life,” he said.

Aligning body, mind, and emotions Yoga teacher Ranjan Kumar Patra described yoga as “the skill of living consciously.” “Yoga is not a religion, but a science of well-being that integrates body, mind, and spirit,” he said. Patra explained that yoga helps individuals activate their inner energies, allowing them to function with greater physical vitality, mental clarity, and emotional balance.

“When the body and mind are in harmony, everyday challenges lose much of their impact. Yogic practices cultivate steadiness, resilience, and inner joy,” he said. He stressed that the regular practice of asanas, pranayama, meditation, and other yogic disciplines acts like routine maintenance for the human system, enabling it to function more efficiently.

Mental health and emotional well-being: Psychologist and yoga practitioner Dr Nidhi Garg highlighted yoga’s profound impact on mental health. “Healthy ageing is as much about mental and emotional well-being as it is about physical health,” she said. According to Dr Garg, yoga combines movement, mindfulness, breath regulation, and self-awareness to reduce stress and anxiety, improve concentration, and strengthen emotional resilience. “People who practise yoga regularly often report better sleep, improved emotional regulation, and a greater sense of purpose,” she noted.

While yoga should not replace medical or psychological treatment, she described it as a powerful complementary practice that supports holistic well-being. “Yoga reminds us that growing older can be a journey of vitality, dignity, and fulfilment when we nurture both body and mind,” she added.

The parting note: As the world marks another International Day of Yoga, experts agree that yoga’s greatest strength lies in its holistic approach.

By combining movement, breath, mindfulness, and disciplined living, yoga empowers individuals to stay healthy, active, and emotionally resilient at every stage of life.

The message behind this year’s theme is clear: healthy ageing is not merely about living longer; it is about living better. And yoga, practitioners say, offers a timeless pathway to achieving exactly that.