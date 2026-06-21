Bhubaneswar: On International Day of Yoga, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday advised youths to do yoga every day to stay stress-free.

Participating in an event organised here to mark the day, he said yoga is not limited to any particular religion, but is a universal gift for the development of human consciousness.

CM Majhi said that in this digital age, youths are busy with mobile phones and social media. “So they should perform yoga for at least 20 to 30 minutes to stay stress-free.”

Speaking about this year’s theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, CM Majhi said that various physical and mental challenges, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, anxiety and loneliness, caused by advancing age can be easily resolved through yoga.

The Chief Minister observed that because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, yoga gained global recognition.

He said that three Ayurvedic medical colleges will be established in Gajapati, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts to strengthen the Ayush healthcare system in the state.

While a state-of-the-art yoga and naturopathy institute is being built on 20 acres in Jatni near Bhubaneswar, the foundation stone of a Central Ayurvedic Medical College has recently been laid in Rairangpur.

He informed the gathering that the government was taking steps to include yoga in school curricula and public health programmes.

The Chief Minister virtually participated in the Prime Minister’s yoga programme in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati took part in a yoga event organised in the Lok Bhavan.

“Yoga is not merely a practice; it is a way of life that nurtures harmony between body, mind, and spirit. As we embrace this timeless gift of India, let us reaffirm our commitment to a healthier, more balanced, and mindful society. I encourage everyone to make yoga a part of their daily lives and experience its transformative power,” he wrote on X.