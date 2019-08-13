Left-handed people are not all that common since they make up for only about 10 per cent of the total population of the world. To bring issues to light about their needs, August 13 is celebrated as the ‘International Left-Handers Day’.

Here we take a glance at some of the renowned people you probably didn’t know are lefties.

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister of the nation is the latest example of world domination by the lefties! So while he guarantees to take India to more noteworthy status, we’re cheering him with our left hands in the air!

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan: The first family of Hindi cinema houses two lefties. Big B Amitabh and Junior B Abhishek both use their left hands to settle on the right decision.

Ratan Tata: The ace businessman, who turned the TATA empire into a truly global corporation, signs on business deals worth billions on his left hand!

Sachin Tendulkar: Sachin, a batsman par excellence who scored dozens of hundreds in one-day internationals and test matches is a lefty! This cricketing legend bests the list of lefties that give us motivation to cheer. What’s more, Saurav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan are some of the famous cricketers who have engaged you with their abilities and their ‘bain’ haath ka khel!

Karan Johar: Karan Johar is another feather in the proud lefties cap. So next time you watch a 100 crore blockbuster hit, there’s a pretty good chance it was a left-handed director who was giving orders.

Sunny Leone: Facing many odds, the ‘baby doll’ of Hindi cinema has achieved what most people once thought was impossible. So next time you drool over her ‘pink lips’, remember that she is also a leftie.

