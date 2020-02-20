Bhadrak/Balasore: Even as the Congress has been struggling for its survival after repeated jolts in elections in the state, cracks in the Bhadrak unit of the party came to the fore Wednesday in the presence of PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik and Odisha in-charge of the party Jitendra Singh.

Two groups of workers came to blows in the presence of senior party leaders at the Bhadrak party office. Former students’ wing president Balaram Rout was injured. A complaint was lodged with the police and an investigation was started.

The state Congress leaders were to hold an important meeting at the party office, sources said. Party workers had gathered there. Other senior party leaders like Pradip Majhi and deputy state in-charge Rudra Raju were to attend the meeting to discuss party affairs.

Just hours before the arrival of senior leaders, a group of party workers attacked Balaram Rout and his supporters.

When senior party leaders reached there, Rout and his supporters were going to apprise Patnaik and Singh about it. At that time, they were also attacked.

Tuesday night, some posters printed with slogans against Niranjan Patnaik were pasted on the walls of Bhadrak Town Hall. Hoardings were also found with slogans: ‘Niranjan Hatao, Congress Bachao’ at several places. However, Patnaik sought to downplay the issue dismissing reports about internecine squabble in the party.

As for posters and hoardings, “It is the handiwork of people outside the party,” he said. The PCC chief added that the party is being strengthened from the grassroots level.

Senior party leaders like AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh, AICC Secretary V Raju, executive president of OPCC Pradip Majhi and leader Navjyoti Patnaik, held a review meeting on cementing the party organisation at the grassroots in Balasore.

The senior leaders talked separately with party workers and leaders from Bhograi, Jaleswar, Basta, Balasore Sadar, Nilagiri, Khaira, Simulia, Bahanaga and Remuna.

Singh sought view of the party workers on strategies to revive the party.