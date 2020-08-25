New Delhi: The Interpol has put out a Red Corner Notice, or a global arrest, warrant against Ami Modi. Incidentally Ami Modi is the wife of Nirav Modi who is currently in a prison in United Kingdom fighting extradition to India. Nirav Modi is the main accused in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

The notice against Ami Modi has been issued in connection with money laundering cases registered against her in India. Ami Modi was last seen in the United States in 2019. Since then various probe agencies conducting the different cases are not aware about her current location.

In February last year the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had named Ami Modi in a supplementary chargesheet for being the alleged beneficiary in the $30 million purchase of two apartments in New York City. The apartments were part of Rs 637 crore in foreign properties of Nirav seized in October, which included a flat in London worth Rs 56.97 crore.

Red Corner Notices have also been served against Nirav Modi, his brother Nehal (a Belgian citizen) and his sister Purvi. Both Nirav, 48, and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, 60, are accused in a scam involving fake guarantees in the name of state-run PNB to secure overseas loans.