Betul, Madhya Pradesh: A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district went to the police claiming that some “invisible force” has been stealing her clothes, money, and food besides reducing the weight of her jewellery, an official said.

The complainant is a sub-engineer posted under the Prime Minister Rural Road Mission, they said.

“She filed a written complaint at the Kotwali police station Friday claiming that an unidentified force was eating her food and also reducing the weight of her ornaments,” police station in-charge Ratnakar Hingve said.

She has sought the police’s help to resolve the “theft” of her food and clothes among other things which she claims has been taking place over the past four to five days.

However, the police have ruled out any mischief or the role of any “invisible force”, saying that she is hallucinating and will be referred to a psychiatrist for counselling.

“It is a known fact that the weight of ornaments automatically reduces by some milligrams over time due to their use,” Mr Hingve added.