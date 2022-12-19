New Delhi: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Committee of Asia (OCA) have given their stamp of approval to the newly-elected body of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) following its recent elections. The two governing bodies also congratulated the IOA president PT Usha through a letter dated December 16.

“We took note of the outcomes of the IOA elections and wish to extend our sincerest congratulations to you on your election as president of the Indian Olympic Association and to all executive council members elected on this occasion,” the letter said.

The letter was jointly issued by James Macleod, Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations of IOC and Hussain Al-Musallam, Director General & Technical Director of OCA.

Usha, 58, was officially elected for the top post during the polls December 10, bringing an end to the long-drawn crisis in the faction-ridden IOA.

The IOC, in September, had directed IOA to hold elections by December or face a ban.

“As the election process was completed in accordance with the decisions taken by the IOC executive board and the agreed roadmap, we are pleased to confirm that, as far as the IOC and the OCA are concerned, the situation is now fully normalised and we can resume our regular activities with the lOA,” the letter said.

“We look forward to establishing a fruitful collaboration with you and the newly-elected IOA leadership and to working closely together to support and assist the IOA in performing its mission and daily activities, in the interest of the Olympic Movement and the athletes in India, in accordance with the Olympic Charter,” the letter stated.

Usha is the first Olympian and first international medallist to head the IOA in its 95-year-old history. She expressed her happiness on getting the acknowledgement from IOC and OCA. “I am pleased to receive the letter from the world and Asian bodies. Our first step is clear and now we can put our focus on working towards the preparations of the Paris Olympics,” Usha said.

The IOA elections were due in December last year but could not be held owing to a pending case in the Delhi High Court where a petition was filed, seeking amendment in its constitution before holding elections to align it with the National Sports Code.