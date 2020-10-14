Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have returned back to winning ways with a morale-boosting 20-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL game here, Tuesday.

CSK had posted 167/6 after winning the toss and deciding to bat first. In response, SRH could muster only 147/8. It was CSK’s third win in eight matches. They are now at sixth in the eight-team table with six points. SRH, on the other hand, are fifth and they are ahead of CSK on a better net run-rate.

Chasing a challenging 168, SRH struggled from the beginning losing skipper David Warner (9), who got out caught and bowled by Sam Curran (1/18) in the fourth over. Manish Pandey too was shown the door by Dwayne Bravo through a direct-hit run out, leaving SRH at 27/2.

Jonny Bairstow (23) and Kane Williamson (57, 39b, 7×4) tried to make amends before Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) castled the Englishman in the 10th over. SRH were 60/3 at the halfway stage.

Williamson then got some help from Priyam Garg (16), but the rising required rate got the better of Garg. Williamson tried to keep SRH in the game despite losing partners at the other end.

He too perished in the 18th over, bowled by Karn Sharma (2/37). Notably, the over yielded 19 runs, mostly because of Rashid Khan (14). With 22 required off the final over, Bravo (2/25) conceded only one run and also got a wicket.

Earlier, Shane Watson (42, 38b, 1×4, 3×6) and Ambati Rayudu (41, 34b, 3×4, 2×6) shared an 81-run stand but SRH did well to restrict CSK to 167/6.

Jadeja (25 n o) and Dhoni (21) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs.

SRH bowlers did a commendable job, claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the last six overs. Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and T Natarajan (2/41) picked two wickets apiece.

Desperate to snap their two-match losing streak, CSK elected to bat. The three-time champions sent young England all-rounder Curran (31, 21b, 3×4, 2×6) instead of Watson to open the innings with Faf du Plessis.

Brief scores: CSK 167/6 (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41, Sam Curran 31; Sandeep Sharma 2/19) beat SRH 147/8 (Kane Williamson 57; Dwayne Bravo 2/25) by 20 runs.