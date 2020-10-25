Mumbai: The BCCI announced Sunday the fixtures of the IPL 2020 playoffs. The first qualifier will be played between the top two teams in the points table November 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Eliminator’ between the third and fourth-placed teams, will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the next day. It will be followed by the game between Qualifier 2 – loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator November 8. The final will come off November 10.

“The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 5th November to 10th November, 2020 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on 5th November followed by the Eliminator (6th November) and Qualifier 2 (8th November) in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The Board also announced details of the Women’s T20 Challenge fixtures, which will take place between November 4 and November 9 in Sharjah and feature three teams – Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity. Team Velocity which will be headed by Mithali Raj have named Meghna Singh as replacement for Mansi Joshi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and in October and was ruled out of the tournament.