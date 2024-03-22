New Delhi: Gujarat Titans (GT) Friday named B R Sharath as a replacement for Robin Minz whereas Tanush Kotian joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) in place of Adam Zampa for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starts Friday.

Sharath and Kotian joined Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, respectively, on a base price of Rs 20 lac each.

Sharath, a wicketkeeper-batter who represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List A games, and has 328 T20 runs against his name.

Kotian, who recently made solid all-around contributions as Mumbai won the 42nd Ranji Trophy title, joins RR for his base price of INR 20 Lac. He has represented Mumbai in 23 T20s, 26 First-Class games, and 19 List A matches.

Adam Zampa on Thursday pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, GT’s uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz met with a bike accident earlier this month.

Minz had become the first player from the Adivasi community to be a part of the IPL when Titans’ picked him for Rs 3.6 crore in the player auction last December.