New Delhi: Australia and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jason Behrendorff Tuesday said he was gutted to miss this year’s IPL after fracturing his leg in a “freak training incident”.

Behrendorff, a left-arm pacer, was Monday replaced by England’s Luke Wood in MI squad.

“Unfortunately, there was a freak accident at training last week which resulted in my leg being broken. It wasn’t anyone’s fault, just a very unlucky incident,” Behrendorff wrote in a social media post.

“I have loved being a part of the MI Family and I am absolutely gutted to be missing this year’s IPL.”

Though the 33-year-old didn’t elaborate on the incident, a report in Espncricinfo said that he suffered the injury while batting in the nets at the WACA Ground last week.

“Behrendorff was batting in the nets at the WACA ground last Thursday ahead of departing to India to play in the IPL with Mumbai Indians when he suffered a fractured left fibula after a ball missed his pad and struck him flush just above the left ankle,” the report said.

He had snapped 14 wickets in 12 matches for MI last year.