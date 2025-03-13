New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Ishan Kishan has the biggest opportunity to revive his career in the upcoming IPL 2025 after being picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the mega auction.

Chopra expressed his surprise at how Kishan has completely disappeared from the national selectors’ radar, despite his proven ability with the bat.

“For whatever reason, he has completely disappeared from the radar. It seems like no one is talking about him or understanding his importance. He even played in the Ranji Trophy and scored runs there, he is doing everything, but no one is even talking about him,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Kishan, who was released by Mumbai Indians (MI), was bought by SRH for Rs 11.25 crore in the IPL auction last November. However, SRH already has a strong opening combination in Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who were among the most explosive openers last season. This means Kishan could be slotted into the No. 3 position, a role he has played occasionally but is not his natural position.

Despite scoring a record-breaking ODI double century (210 off 131 balls) against Bangladesh in December 2022, Kishan was dropped from the playing XI, with Shubman Gill preferred as the opener. Since then, he has struggled to find a place in the squad across all formats.

In the wicketkeeper-batter category, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Sanju Samson have been preferred over him in international cricket. Kishan also lost his BCCI central contract last year.

“You can come in reckoning once again. A keeper-batter who can open or bat in the top order, that is beautiful. Gautam (Gambhir) is anyway saying that they are all bogeys in a train; everyone has to go to the same destination, and it doesn’t make a difference whether a bogey is in front or at the back. That basically means batting order does not exist in Indian cricket anymore,” Chopra elaborated.