Guwahati: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here Wednesday.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga comes in for Fazalhaq Farooqi in Royals, while Moeen Ali will play his first match in KKR colours in place of injured Sunil Narine.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma.

KKR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.