New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind move, the IPL has announced the dates for the next three seasons. The 2025 season is set to run from March 14 to May 25, followed by the 2026 season from March 15 to May 31, and the 2027 season from March 14 to May 30.

In an email to franchises Thursday, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, the IPL referred to these as “windows,” though they are likely to become the final dates. The 2025 season will feature 74 matches, consistent with the previous three editions. However, this is ten fewer than the 84 matches outlined in the IPL’s 2022 media rights document for the 2023-27 cycle.

The tender for the media rights had projected varying match counts across seasons: 74 matches each in 2023 and 2024, 84 matches in 2025 and 2026, and up to 94 games in 2027, the final year of the rights cycle.

The report further added that overseas players from most Full Member nations have received approval from their respective boards to participate in the tournament over the next three years. However, this does not apply to Pakistan, whose players have been absent from the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008 due to ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, 574 players set to be featured in the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

Out of the 574 Players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas, including 3 players from associate nations. The auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players.

204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket.